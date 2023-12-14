Market Analysts see SLM Corp. [SLM] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

SLM Corp. [NASDAQ: SLM] closed the trading session at $17.86 on 12/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.1401, while the highest price level was $17.95. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Sallie Mae And Delaware State University Announce Partnership to Address Barriers to College Completion.

The Sallie Mae Fund Commits $1 Million to DSU to Research Completion Gaps and Identify and Re-engage Those With Some College and No Degree.

Sallie Mae® today announced a $1 million research endowment to Delaware State University (DSU) to help close the college completion gap. The grant from The Sallie Mae Fund will support a comprehensive three-year “Persistence and Completion Pilot Program” that will study and identify barriers to degree completion, help students return to school and complete, and help advance policy recommendations and best practices to enhance student re-engagement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.59 percent and weekly performance of 12.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, SLM reached to a volume of 8401065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SLM Corp. [SLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SLM Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corp. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.50.

SLM Corp. [SLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.40. With this latest performance, SLM shares gained by 20.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.29 for SLM Corp. [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.36, while it was recorded at 16.97 for the last single week of trading, and 14.64 for the last 200 days.

SLM Corp. [SLM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLM Corp. [SLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.11 and a Gross Margin at +83.37. SLM Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.79.

Return on Total Capital for SLM is now 10.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SLM Corp. [SLM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 303.14. Additionally, SLM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 354.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SLM Corp. [SLM] managed to generate an average of $275,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SLM Corp. [SLM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corp. go to 29.58%.

SLM Corp. [SLM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SLM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SLM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.