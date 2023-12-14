Market Analysts see JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] falling to $15. Time to buy?

JBG SMITH Properties [NYSE: JBGS] price surged by 11.65 percent to reach at $1.81. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM that JBG SMITH to Partner With Monumental Sports & Entertainment, Commonwealth of Virginia, and City of Alexandria on New Arena, Headquarters, and Entertainment District in Potomac Yard Section of National Landing.

District to be Anchored by New Arena for Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards.

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, D.C., market, announced today that, subject to definitive documentation and applicable governmental approvals, it is partnering with Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the City of Alexandria to develop a mixed-use Entertainment District, totaling approximately 9 million square feet, anchored by a new arena for the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals in the Potomac Yard section of National Landing. Along with the arena, the plans call for a global corporate headquarters for Monumental Sports & Entertainment, a Monumental Sports Network media studio, the Wizards practice facility, a performing arts venue, and an expanded esports facility – all situated adjacent to the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, the recently delivered Potomac Yard-VT Metro Station, and approximately 8.1 million square feet of future development opportunities.

A sum of 4186155 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.31M shares. JBG SMITH Properties shares reached a high of $17.50 and dropped to a low of $15.70 until finishing in the latest session at $17.35.

The one-year JBGS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.44. The average equity rating for JBGS stock is currently 3.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBGS shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for JBG SMITH Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JBG SMITH Properties is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

JBGS Stock Performance Analysis:

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.67. With this latest performance, JBGS shares gained by 35.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.52 for JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.99, while it was recorded at 15.87 for the last single week of trading, and 14.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JBG SMITH Properties Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.23 and a Gross Margin at +29.69. JBG SMITH Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.78.

Return on Total Capital for JBGS is now 0.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.45. Additionally, JBGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] managed to generate an average of $91,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

JBGS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBG SMITH Properties go to 6.00%.

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JBGS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JBGS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JBGS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.