Market Analysts see Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW] gaining to $16.50. Time to buy?

Hayward Holdings Inc [NYSE: HAYW] traded at a high on 12/13/23, posting a 1.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.37. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Hayward Announces Leadership Transition.

John Collins named Chief Commercial Officer.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward”), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool and outdoor living technology, announced today the promotion of John Collins to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately. In his new role, John will lead the Company’s sales, marketing, customer service and product management teams in North America, as well as the global industrial Flow Control business.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4135489 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hayward Holdings Inc stands at 3.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.17%.

The market cap for HAYW stock reached $2.64 billion, with 213.70 million shares outstanding and 212.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, HAYW reached a trading volume of 4135489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $13.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hayward Holdings Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAYW in the course of the last twelve months was 17.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.13.

Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, HAYW shares gained by 15.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.51 for Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.00, while it was recorded at 12.56 for the last single week of trading, and 12.36 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.35 and a Gross Margin at +42.99. Hayward Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.65.

Return on Total Capital for HAYW is now 12.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.17. Additionally, HAYW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hayward Holdings Inc [HAYW] managed to generate an average of $89,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Hayward Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.13 and a Current Ratio set at 3.25.

The top three institutional holders of HAYW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HAYW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HAYW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.