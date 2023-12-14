Market Analysts see EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] gaining to $134. Time to buy?

EOG Resources, Inc. [NYSE: EOG] price surged by 0.69 percent to reach at $0.81. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM that EOG Resources Announces Key Officer Promotions.

– Jeff Leitzell Promoted to Chief Operating Officer– Ann Janssen Promoted to Chief Financial Officer.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today announced that Jeffrey R. “Jeff” Leitzell has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer effective December 18, 2023. Lloyd W. “Billy” Helms, Jr., currently President and Chief Operating Officer, will continue serving as President. EOG also announced that Ann D. Janssen will be promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2024, and that Laura B. Distefano, Vice President, Accounting, will succeed Ann as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer.

A sum of 5733947 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.09M shares. EOG Resources, Inc. shares reached a high of $118.87 and dropped to a low of $116.80 until finishing in the latest session at $118.48.

The one-year EOG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.92. The average equity rating for EOG stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $147.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for EOG Resources, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources, Inc. is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 12.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

EOG Stock Performance Analysis:

EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, EOG shares dropped by -3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.94 for EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.09, while it was recorded at 118.53 for the last single week of trading, and 120.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EOG Resources, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.45 and a Gross Margin at +54.73. EOG Resources, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Total Capital for EOG is now 47.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.04. Additionally, EOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] managed to generate an average of $2,722,456 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.EOG Resources, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.43.

EOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources, Inc. go to 54.90%.

EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.