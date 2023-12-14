Livent Corp [LTHM] fell -19.83% so far this year. What now?

Livent Corp [NYSE: LTHM] surged by $1.24 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $15.975 during the day while it closed the day at $15.93. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Livent’s Gilberto Antoniazzi to Speak at Deutsche Bank Lithium Battery Supply Chain Conference.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Gilberto Antoniazzi, chief financial officer, will speak at Deutsche Bank’s 8th Annual Lithium Battery Supply Chain Conference, being conducted virtually on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: Livent Fireside Chat. A replay of the event will also be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the same link for a period of 30 days.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Livent Corp stock has also gained 13.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LTHM stock has declined by -21.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.98% and lost -19.83% year-on date.

The market cap for LTHM stock reached $2.86 billion, with 179.55 million shares outstanding and 178.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, LTHM reached a trading volume of 6073683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Livent Corp [LTHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $24.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Livent Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corp is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for LTHM in the course of the last twelve months was 71.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.99.

LTHM stock trade performance evaluation

Livent Corp [LTHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.95. With this latest performance, LTHM shares gained by 22.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.74 for Livent Corp [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.11, while it was recorded at 15.08 for the last single week of trading, and 21.08 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corp [LTHM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corp [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.04 and a Gross Margin at +51.36. Livent Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.63.

Return on Total Capital for LTHM is now 26.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Livent Corp [LTHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.12. Additionally, LTHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Livent Corp [LTHM] managed to generate an average of $202,593 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Livent Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.99 and a Current Ratio set at 3.46.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Livent Corp [LTHM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corp go to 30.30%.

Livent Corp [LTHM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LTHM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LTHM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.