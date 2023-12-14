Jasper Therapeutics Inc [JSPR] Is Currently -5.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Jasper Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: JSPR] loss -5.72% or -0.03 points to close at $0.42 with a heavy trading volume of 10239182 shares. The company report on December 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Jasper Therapeutics Presents Positive Final Results from Phase 1 Study of Briquilimab in Patients with AML or MDS Undergoing Hematopoietic Cell Transplant in Oral Presentation at ASH 2023.

Stanford Medicine Presents Additional Positive Data from Investigator-Sponsored Phase 1b/2a Study of Briquilimab in Patients with Fanconi Anemia.

It opened the trading session at $0.4916, the shares rose to $0.4916 and dropped to $0.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JSPR points out that the company has recorded -73.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 445.25K shares, JSPR reached to a volume of 10239182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jasper Therapeutics Inc [JSPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JSPR shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JSPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Jasper Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jasper Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for JSPR stock

Jasper Therapeutics Inc [JSPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.30. With this latest performance, JSPR shares dropped by -35.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JSPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.18 for Jasper Therapeutics Inc [JSPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6907, while it was recorded at 0.4788 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2444 for the last 200 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc [JSPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for JSPR is now -94.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jasper Therapeutics Inc [JSPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.14. Additionally, JSPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jasper Therapeutics Inc [JSPR] managed to generate an average of -$1,076,714 per employee.Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.84 and a Current Ratio set at 8.84.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Jasper Therapeutics Inc [JSPR]

