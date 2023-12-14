Iris Energy Ltd [IREN] is 363.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Iris Energy Ltd [NASDAQ: IREN] surged by $0.64 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.855 during the day while it closed the day at $5.79. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 6:05 AM that Iris Energy Announces Monthly Investor Update for November 2023.

Iris Energy Ltd stock has also gained 7.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IREN stock has inclined by 15.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 66.38% and gained 363.20% year-on date.

The market cap for IREN stock reached $385.15 million, with 64.75 million shares outstanding and 50.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, IREN reached a trading volume of 5752645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Iris Energy Ltd [IREN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IREN shares is $9.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IREN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Iris Energy Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iris Energy Ltd is set at 0.54 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

IREN stock trade performance evaluation

Iris Energy Ltd [IREN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.22. With this latest performance, IREN shares gained by 93.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 310.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IREN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.56 for Iris Energy Ltd [IREN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.70, while it was recorded at 5.52 for the last single week of trading, and 4.14 for the last 200 days.

Iris Energy Ltd [IREN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iris Energy Ltd [IREN] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.13 and a Gross Margin at -30.93. Iris Energy Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -227.62.

Return on Total Capital for IREN is now -14.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Iris Energy Ltd [IREN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.47. Additionally, IREN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Iris Energy Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Iris Energy Ltd [IREN]: Institutional Ownership

