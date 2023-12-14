ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] moved up 0.94: Why It’s Important

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [NYSE: IBN] jumped around 0.23 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.69 at the close of the session, up 0.94%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 2:00 AM that ICICI Bank Canada launches ‘Money2India (Canada)’ mobile banking app.

The app enables instant money transfer from any bank in Canada to any bank in India.

Customers of other banks can also transfer money to India using this app.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR stock is now 12.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IBN Stock saw the intraday high of $24.74 and lowest of $24.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.80, which means current price is +27.66% above from all time high which was touched on 07/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, IBN reached a trading volume of 4451173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBN shares is $28.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10.

How has IBN stock performed recently?

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, IBN shares gained by 10.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.31 for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.78, while it was recorded at 24.31 for the last single week of trading, and 22.73 for the last 200 days.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.59. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.27.

Return on Total Capital for IBN is now 13.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.76. Additionally, IBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] managed to generate an average of $2,607,333 per employee.ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.22.

Earnings analysis for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR go to 21.30%.

Insider trade positions for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]

The top three institutional holders of IBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.