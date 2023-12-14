Freshworks Inc [FRSH] moved up 4.47: Why It’s Important

Freshworks Inc [NASDAQ: FRSH] surged by $0.95 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $22.235 during the day while it closed the day at $22.19. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Freshworks Announces Inducement Grant Under Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) of The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The award will vest over approximately two years, with 50% of the award vesting on December 1, 2024, and 12.5% of the award vesting quarterly thereafter over the remaining year, subject to continued employment with Freshworks through the relevant vesting date. The award is subject to the terms and conditions of Freshworks’ 2022 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a restricted stock unit award agreement covering the award.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Freshworks Inc stock has also gained 8.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FRSH stock has inclined by 7.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.54% and gained 50.85% year-on date.

The market cap for FRSH stock reached $6.54 billion, with 162.83 million shares outstanding and 155.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, FRSH reached a trading volume of 4506558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Freshworks Inc [FRSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSH shares is $23.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRSH in the course of the last twelve months was 122.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.24.

FRSH stock trade performance evaluation

Freshworks Inc [FRSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.24. With this latest performance, FRSH shares gained by 29.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.41 for Freshworks Inc [FRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.91, while it was recorded at 20.86 for the last single week of trading, and 17.50 for the last 200 days.

Freshworks Inc [FRSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freshworks Inc [FRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.86 and a Gross Margin at +80.69. Freshworks Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.61.

Return on Total Capital for FRSH is now -20.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freshworks Inc [FRSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.32. Additionally, FRSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freshworks Inc [FRSH] managed to generate an average of -$42,987 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Freshworks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.24 and a Current Ratio set at 4.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Freshworks Inc [FRSH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freshworks Inc go to 30.00%.

Freshworks Inc [FRSH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FRSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FRSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FRSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.