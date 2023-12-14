Fox Corporation [FOXA] Revenue clocked in at $14.93 billion, down -2.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Fox Corporation [NASDAQ: FOXA] price surged by 1.55 percent to reach at $0.45. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM that FOX News Media Announces Executive Promotions.

Jason Klarman Elevated to Chief Digital and Marketing Officer.

Lauren Petterson Takes on New Role as President of FOX Nation and Continues as President of Talent Development.

A sum of 3952069 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.72M shares. Fox Corporation shares reached a high of $29.60 and dropped to a low of $28.735 until finishing in the latest session at $29.55.

The one-year FOXA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.96. The average equity rating for FOXA stock is currently 2.74, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fox Corporation [FOXA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOXA shares is $35.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOXA stock is a recommendation set at 2.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Fox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fox Corporation is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOXA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.81.

FOXA Stock Performance Analysis:

Fox Corporation [FOXA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, FOXA shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.49 for Fox Corporation [FOXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.34, while it was recorded at 29.52 for the last single week of trading, and 32.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fox Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fox Corporation [FOXA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.53 and a Gross Margin at +32.27. Fox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.31.

Return on Total Capital for FOXA is now 14.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fox Corporation [FOXA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.08. Additionally, FOXA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fox Corporation [FOXA] managed to generate an average of $119,135 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Fox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.81 and a Current Ratio set at 2.02.

FOXA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOXA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fox Corporation go to 0.80%.

Fox Corporation [FOXA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FOXA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FOXA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FOXA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.