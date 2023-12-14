For Uniti Group Inc [UNIT], Analyst sees a rise to $3.50. What next?

Uniti Group Inc [NASDAQ: UNIT] surged by $0.32 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.76 during the day while it closed the day at $5.75. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Leveraged Finance Conference.

You may access a live webcast of the event on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time following the presentation.

Uniti Group Inc stock has also gained 1.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UNIT stock has inclined by 5.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.06% and gained 3.98% year-on date.

The market cap for UNIT stock reached $1.37 billion, with 235.83 million shares outstanding and 231.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, UNIT reached a trading volume of 4760223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uniti Group Inc [UNIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNIT shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Uniti Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uniti Group Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96.

UNIT stock trade performance evaluation

Uniti Group Inc [UNIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, UNIT shares gained by 26.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.60 for Uniti Group Inc [UNIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.97, while it was recorded at 5.56 for the last single week of trading, and 4.53 for the last 200 days.

Uniti Group Inc [UNIT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uniti Group Inc [UNIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.47 and a Gross Margin at +61.38. Uniti Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Total Capital for UNIT is now 17.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Additionally, UNIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 170.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 113.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uniti Group Inc [UNIT] managed to generate an average of -$12,003 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uniti Group Inc [UNIT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uniti Group Inc go to 17.40%.

Uniti Group Inc [UNIT]: Institutional Ownership

