For Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO], Analyst sees a rise to $14.50. What next?

Two Harbors Investment Corp [NYSE: TWO] traded at a high on 12/13/23, posting a 2.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.18. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Conversations Video Series.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency RMBS + MSR real estate investment trust, announced today that it has launched several new videos in their Conversations series on their website, which explores topics of interest to investors, including special topics in the REIT industry or specific to Two Harbors.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231129155846/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4507402 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Two Harbors Investment Corp stands at 2.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.81%.

The market cap for TWO stock reached $1.36 billion, with 96.19 million shares outstanding and 95.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, TWO reached a trading volume of 4507402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWO shares is $13.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Two Harbors Investment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Two Harbors Investment Corp is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWO in the course of the last twelve months was 2.90.

How has TWO stock performed recently?

Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.58. With this latest performance, TWO shares gained by 8.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.52 for Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.67, while it was recorded at 13.85 for the last single week of trading, and 13.29 for the last 200 days.

Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4623.57 and a Gross Margin at -646.62. Two Harbors Investment Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1906.93.

Return on Total Capital for TWO is now 4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 476.40. Additionally, TWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO] managed to generate an average of $2,478,227 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Earnings analysis for Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Two Harbors Investment Corp go to 3.33%.

Insider trade positions for Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO]

The top three institutional holders of TWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TWO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TWO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.