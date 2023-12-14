For Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO], Analyst sees a rise to $186. What next?

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] gained 3.77% or 5.92 points to close at $163.12 with a heavy trading volume of 4448074 shares. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM that Update: Annual Changes to the Nasdaq-100® Index.

The other constituent changes from the initial announcement by Nasdaq on Friday, December 8, 2023, will remain the same.

It opened the trading session at $161.14, the shares rose to $164.04 and dropped to $160.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TTWO points out that the company has recorded 19.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -67.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, TTWO reached to a volume of 4448074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $164.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.21.

Trading performance analysis for TTWO stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, TTWO shares gained by 8.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.42 for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.12, while it was recorded at 156.48 for the last single week of trading, and 137.30 for the last 200 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.53 and a Gross Margin at +44.97. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.02.

Return on Total Capital for TTWO is now -5.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.56. Additionally, TTWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] managed to generate an average of -$97,124 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. go to 60.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO]

The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TTWO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.