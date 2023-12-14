For Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT], Analyst sees a rise to $11. What next?

Editas Medicine Inc [NASDAQ: EDIT] traded at a high on 12/13/23, posting a 5.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.40. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Editas Medicine and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Enter into Non-exclusive License Agreement for Cas9.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals to obtain a non-exclusive license for Cas9 for CASGEVY™ (exagamglogene autotemcel).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3884555 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Editas Medicine Inc stands at 6.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.72%.

The market cap for EDIT stock reached $849.37 million, with 81.67 million shares outstanding and 81.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, EDIT reached a trading volume of 3884555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDIT shares is $14.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Editas Medicine Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Editas Medicine Inc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28.

How has EDIT stock performed recently?

Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.39. With this latest performance, EDIT shares gained by 35.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.58 for Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.45, while it was recorded at 10.31 for the last single week of trading, and 8.51 for the last 200 days.

Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1146.26 and a Gross Margin at +67.85. Editas Medicine Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1118.26.

Return on Total Capital for EDIT is now -45.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.18. Additionally, EDIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT] managed to generate an average of -$975,363 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Editas Medicine Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.12 and a Current Ratio set at 6.12.

Earnings analysis for Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Editas Medicine Inc go to 1.70%.

Insider trade positions for Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT]

The top three institutional holders of EDIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EDIT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EDIT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.