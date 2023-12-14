For Blackstone Inc [BX], Analyst sees a rise to $95. What next?

Blackstone Inc [NYSE: BX] surged by $6.54 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $119.99 during the day while it closed the day at $119.75. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Digital Realty and Blackstone Announce $7 Billion Hyperscale Data Center Development Joint Venture.

JV will deliver approximately 500 megawatts of IT capacity across three Tier 1 metros in Europe and North America.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, and Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) announced today that Blackstone-affiliated funds led by Infrastructure, Real Estate and Tactical Opportunities have agreed to establish a joint venture with Digital Realty to develop four hyperscale data center campuses across three metro areas on two continents. The developments are expected to support approximately 500 megawatts (MW) of total IT load upon full build out of all campuses. Blackstone will acquire an 80% ownership interest in the joint venture for approximately $700 million of initial capital contributions, while Digital Realty will maintain a 20% interest. Subsequent to closing, the joint venture parties will fund their pro rata share of the remaining development costs. Digital Realty will manage the development and day-to-day operations of the joint venture, for which it will receive customary fees.

Blackstone Inc stock has also gained 6.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BX stock has inclined by 6.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.69% and gained 63.89% year-on date.

The market cap for BX stock reached $144.84 billion, with 710.28 million shares outstanding and 701.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.67M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 4948062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blackstone Inc [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $107.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 109.07.

BX stock trade performance evaluation

Blackstone Inc [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.81. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 22.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.97 for Blackstone Inc [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.59, while it was recorded at 114.48 for the last single week of trading, and 96.45 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc [BX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.15 and a Gross Margin at +98.77. Blackstone Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.84.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Inc [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.82. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackstone Inc [BX] managed to generate an average of $372,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blackstone Inc [BX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc go to 9.78%.

Blackstone Inc [BX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.