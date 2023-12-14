Firstenergy Corp. [FE] moved up 4.14: Why It’s Important

Firstenergy Corp. [NYSE: FE] jumped around 1.53 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $38.51 at the close of the session, up 4.14%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 11:40 AM that Pre-Winter Inspections and Maintenance Support Safe and Reliable Power for FirstEnergy’s Ohio Electric Customers.

Companies offer tips for customers to manage seasonal heating bills.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

With the cold-weather months expected to produce higher electric use, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiaries Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company and Toledo Edison have completed inspections and maintenance to help keep power flowing to customers in their Ohio service areas as temperatures drop this winter.

Firstenergy Corp. stock is now -8.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FE Stock saw the intraday high of $38.56 and lowest of $36.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.31, which means current price is +19.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, FE reached a trading volume of 4920319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Firstenergy Corp. [FE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FE shares is $39.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FE stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Firstenergy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Firstenergy Corp. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for FE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

How has FE stock performed recently?

Firstenergy Corp. [FE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.83. With this latest performance, FE shares gained by 9.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.23 for Firstenergy Corp. [FE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.22, while it was recorded at 37.43 for the last single week of trading, and 37.78 for the last 200 days.

Firstenergy Corp. [FE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Firstenergy Corp. [FE] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.39. Firstenergy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.26.

Return on Total Capital for FE is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Firstenergy Corp. [FE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.91. Additionally, FE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Firstenergy Corp. [FE] managed to generate an average of $32,914 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Firstenergy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Earnings analysis for Firstenergy Corp. [FE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Firstenergy Corp. go to 6.53%.

Insider trade positions for Firstenergy Corp. [FE]

The top three institutional holders of FE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.