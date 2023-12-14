Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN] fell -98.75% so far this year. What now?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [NASDAQ: CRKN] traded at a high on 12/13/23, posting a 11.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.14. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Fiber Optics Solidifies Strategic Partnership with Blue Edge Infrastructure, LLC.

Crown Fiber Optics’ Division Secures Primary Contractor Status with Blue Edge Infrastructure, Extending Arizona Market Influence Nationwide.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced it has entered a prime contractor strategic partnership with Blue Edge Infrastructure, LLC. (“Blue Edge”)

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11036063 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp stands at 18.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.27%.

The market cap for CRKN stock reached $1.79 million, with 12.64 million shares outstanding and 12.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, CRKN reached a trading volume of 11036063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRKN shares is $90.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRKN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has CRKN stock performed recently?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.46. With this latest performance, CRKN shares dropped by -34.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.50 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2455, while it was recorded at 0.1396 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8918 for the last 200 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 679.62. Additionally, CRKN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN] managed to generate an average of -$1,101,154 per employee.Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Insider trade positions for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN]

