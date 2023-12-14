Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] gain 339.29% so far this year. What now?

Cipher Mining Inc [NASDAQ: CIFR] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.49 during the day while it closed the day at $2.46. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Cipher Mining Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of Black Pearl.

Closed Transaction to Acquire a New Texas-based, ERCOT-approved Site with Interconnection up to 300 MW, Expected to Come Online in 2025.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Cipher Mining Inc stock has also loss -10.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CIFR stock has declined by -12.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.38% and gained 339.29% year-on date.

The market cap for CIFR stock reached $626.46 million, with 247.55 million shares outstanding and 56.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, CIFR reached a trading volume of 4735940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIFR shares is $5.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIFR stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cipher Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cipher Mining Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

CIFR stock trade performance evaluation

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.22. With this latest performance, CIFR shares dropped by -14.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 234.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.88, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2401.22 and a Gross Margin at -94.20. Cipher Mining Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1285.91.

Return on Total Capital for CIFR is now -20.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.02. Additionally, CIFR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] managed to generate an average of -$1,502,038 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Cipher Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CIFR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CIFR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CIFR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.