Chimera Investment Corp [CIM] fell -7.09% so far this year. What now?

Chimera Investment Corp [NYSE: CIM] closed the trading session at $5.11 on 12/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.93, while the highest price level was $5.20. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Chimera Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends.

BOARD DECLARES FOURTH QUARTER 2023 DIVIDEND OF $0.11 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK.

BOARD DECLARES FOURTH QUARTER 2023 DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE OF 8% SERIES A CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.09 percent and weekly performance of 0.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, CIM reached to a volume of 8359350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chimera Investment Corp [CIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIM shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Chimera Investment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimera Investment Corp is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.56.

CIM stock trade performance evaluation

Chimera Investment Corp [CIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.59. With this latest performance, CIM shares gained by 9.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.53 for Chimera Investment Corp [CIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.00, while it was recorded at 5.06 for the last single week of trading, and 5.44 for the last 200 days.

Chimera Investment Corp [CIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimera Investment Corp [CIM] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.58 and a Gross Margin at +92.47. Chimera Investment Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.09.

Return on Total Capital for CIM is now -1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chimera Investment Corp [CIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 398.01. Additionally, CIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 382.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chimera Investment Corp [CIM] managed to generate an average of -$13,155,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chimera Investment Corp [CIM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chimera Investment Corp go to -2.54%.

Chimera Investment Corp [CIM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CIM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CIM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.