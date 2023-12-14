Campbell Soup Co. [CPB] Is Currently 2.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Campbell Soup Co. [NYSE: CPB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.14% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.86%. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Campbell Reports First-Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Reaffirms Full-Year Fiscal 2024 Guidance.

Net Sales were $2.5 billion, decreasing 2% or 1% on an organic basis. On a two-year-compound annual growth rate (CAGR), net sales increased approximately 6% and organic net sales increased approximately 7% due to favorable net price realization and brand strength.

Over the last 12 months, CPB stock dropped by -20.33%. The one-year Campbell Soup Co. stock forecast points to a potential downside of 0.0. The average equity rating for CPB stock is currently 2.95, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.52 billion, with 298.00 million shares outstanding and 196.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, CPB stock reached a trading volume of 4098611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Campbell Soup Co. [CPB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $45.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 2.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Co. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 20.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

CPB Stock Performance Analysis:

Campbell Soup Co. [CPB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, CPB shares gained by 12.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.06 for Campbell Soup Co. [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.71, while it was recorded at 43.98 for the last single week of trading, and 46.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Campbell Soup Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Co. [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.58 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. Campbell Soup Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.17.

Return on Total Capital for CPB is now 16.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Campbell Soup Co. [CPB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.67. Additionally, CPB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Campbell Soup Co. [CPB] managed to generate an average of $59,172 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Campbell Soup Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.97.

CPB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Co. go to 5.09%.

Campbell Soup Co. [CPB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CPB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CPB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.