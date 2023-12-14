BofA Securities lifts SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SSR Mining Inc [NASDAQ: SSRM] jumped around 0.31 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.84 at the close of the session, up 2.94%. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 7:05 AM that SSR Mining Announces the Sale of Its San Luis Project for Total Consideration of up to US$42.5 Million and a 4% NSR Royalty.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) (“SSR Mining” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its San Luis Project (“San Luis” or the “Project”) to Highlander Silver Corp. (CSE:HSLV) (“Highlander Silver”) in exchange for total consideration of up to US$42.5 million (the “Transaction”).

Total consideration consists of US$5.0 million in upfront cash and up to US$37.5 million in contingent payments payable in cash. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SSR Mining will retain a 4% net smelter returns (“NSR”) royalty on the Project, which will be granted prior to the closing of the Transaction.

SSR Mining Inc stock is now -30.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SSRM Stock saw the intraday high of $10.84 and lowest of $10.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.74, which means current price is +4.43% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, SSRM reached a trading volume of 6236495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSRM shares is $16.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SSR Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SSR Mining Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSRM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.76.

How has SSRM stock performed recently?

SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.83. With this latest performance, SSRM shares dropped by -4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.75 for SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.40, while it was recorded at 10.96 for the last single week of trading, and 14.10 for the last 200 days.

SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.23 and a Gross Margin at +26.11. SSR Mining Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.91.

Return on Total Capital for SSRM is now 4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.36. Additionally, SSRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] managed to generate an average of $55,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.SSR Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.76 and a Current Ratio set at 6.97.

Insider trade positions for SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]

The top three institutional holders of SSRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SSRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SSRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.