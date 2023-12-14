Barclays lifts Metlife Inc [MET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Metlife Inc [NYSE: MET] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.58% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.23%. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 3:15 PM that MetLife Foundation Announces Recipients of Its $10 Million Fund Aimed at Addressing the Income and Wealth Divide.

MetLife, Inc.

Grants awarded to 24 non-profit organizations from communities across the United States through the Foundation’s Accelerating Commitment to Equity Innovation Fund.

Over the last 12 months, MET stock dropped by -9.50%. The one-year Metlife Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.95. The average equity rating for MET stock is currently 1.72, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $49.02 billion, with 779.10 million shares outstanding and 622.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, MET stock reached a trading volume of 3936150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Metlife Inc [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $77.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Metlife Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metlife Inc is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.21.

MET Stock Performance Analysis:

Metlife Inc [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.23. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 9.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.68 for Metlife Inc [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.89, while it was recorded at 64.78 for the last single week of trading, and 59.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Metlife Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Metlife Inc [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.43. Metlife Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.63.

Return on Total Capital for MET is now 1.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Metlife Inc [MET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.14. Additionally, MET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Metlife Inc [MET] managed to generate an average of $56,422 per employee.Metlife Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.98.

MET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Metlife Inc go to 11.50%.

Metlife Inc [MET] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.