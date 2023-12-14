Barclays lifts Bank Of Nova Scotia [BNS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bank Of Nova Scotia [NYSE: BNS] closed the trading session at $45.99 on 12/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.36, while the highest price level was $46.04. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM that Scotiabank ranked in the top 4 percent of banks globally for sustainability performance, included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index.

Inclusion in the DJSI reflects the Bank’s leading ESG practices and performance.

Scotiabank is pleased to announce it is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) for the sixth consecutive year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.10 percent and weekly performance of 4.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, BNS reached to a volume of 3827661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank Of Nova Scotia [BNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNS shares is $42.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNS stock is a recommendation set at 3.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Bank Of Nova Scotia shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank Of Nova Scotia is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for BNS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.87.

BNS stock trade performance evaluation

Bank Of Nova Scotia [BNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.71. With this latest performance, BNS shares gained by 7.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.85 for Bank Of Nova Scotia [BNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.29, while it was recorded at 44.96 for the last single week of trading, and 47.37 for the last 200 days.

Bank Of Nova Scotia [BNS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank Of Nova Scotia [BNS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.45. Bank Of Nova Scotia’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.62.

Return on Total Capital for BNS is now 2.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank Of Nova Scotia [BNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.64. Additionally, BNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank Of Nova Scotia [BNS] managed to generate an average of $82,809 per employee.Bank Of Nova Scotia’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank Of Nova Scotia [BNS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank Of Nova Scotia go to 5.60%.

Bank Of Nova Scotia [BNS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BNS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BNS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.