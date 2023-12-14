Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Is Currently 8.00 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] closed the trading session at $3.78 on 12/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.43, while the highest price level was $3.78. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Ballard Reports Q3 2023 Results.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

“We delivered robust revenue growth in Q3, with shipments to our core mobility markets substantially improved both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter,” said Randy MacEwen, President and CEO. “Revenue generated from Power Products represented close to 80% of total revenues in the quarter, tracking the consistent increase in product revenues as a proportion of our total Order Backlog.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.09 percent and weekly performance of 3.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, BLDP reached to a volume of 10232486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $5.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

BLDP stock trade performance evaluation

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.30 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.53, while it was recorded at 3.64 for the last single week of trading, and 4.30 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -178.86 and a Gross Margin at -25.80. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -207.07.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -11.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.36. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$174,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.59 and a Current Ratio set at 12.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Institutional Ownership

