B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY] is -36.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

B. Riley Financial Inc [NASDAQ: RILY] traded at a low on 12/13/23, posting a -6.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.60. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 7:30 AM that B. Riley Securities to Host 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 22-23, 2024 in Beverly Hills, CA.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. (“B. Riley”), a preeminent fixture in middle market brokerage and investment banking for over 25 years, and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY), today announced its 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference will take place on Wednesday, May 22nd and Thursday, May 23rd, 2024 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

B. Riley’s premier West Coast event gathers 200 public and privately held companies across a wide variety of industry sectors to showcase their stories to over 1,000 attendees spanning qualified institutional, private equity, and venture capital investors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4696013 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of B. Riley Financial Inc stands at 18.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.72%.

The market cap for RILY stock reached $660.53 million, with 28.52 million shares outstanding and 16.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 871.40K shares, RILY reached a trading volume of 4696013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for B. Riley Financial Inc is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RILY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 138.45.

How has RILY stock performed recently?

B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.14. With this latest performance, RILY shares dropped by -1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RILY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.26 for B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.82, while it was recorded at 24.00 for the last single week of trading, and 38.25 for the last 200 days.

B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.28 and a Gross Margin at +64.93. B. Riley Financial Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.11.

Return on Total Capital for RILY is now -3.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 570.17. Additionally, RILY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 560.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY] managed to generate an average of -$72,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Insider trade positions for B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY]

