American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] is -11.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] surged by $3.57 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $83.69 during the day while it closed the day at $83.57. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 10:50 AM that Kentucky Power rate review settlement agreement supports reliability, reduces bill impacts and creates pathway for future.

Kentucky Power, an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, filed a settlement agreement with the Kentucky Public Service Commission today in its ongoing base rate review.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The settlement agreement paves the way for Kentucky Power to enhance reliability through expanded vegetation management and other distribution programs while reducing customer bill impacts initially proposed. The agreement also includes commitments, such as more than doubling the number of customers eligible for programs designed to assist low-income residential customers. Several groups representing customers worked with Kentucky Power to reach the agreement.

American Electric Power Company Inc. stock has also gained 3.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEP stock has inclined by 3.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.05% and lost -11.99% year-on date.

The market cap for AEP stock reached $43.95 billion, with 525.88 million shares outstanding and 525.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, AEP reached a trading volume of 3999292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $87.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

AEP stock trade performance evaluation

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.99. With this latest performance, AEP shares gained by 11.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.05 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.03, while it was recorded at 80.78 for the last single week of trading, and 83.26 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +25.21. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.95.

Return on Total Capital for AEP is now 5.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.03. Additionally, AEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] managed to generate an average of $135,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 3.70%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.