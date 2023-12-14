Adc Therapeutics SA [ADCT] is -56.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Adc Therapeutics SA [NYSE: ADCT] jumped around 0.65 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.68 at the close of the session, up 63.11%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 5:15 AM that ADC Therapeutics Announces Initial Results from Investigator-Initiated Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ZYNLONTA® in Combination with Rituximab in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma (FL).

Combination demonstrated clinically meaningful benefit in r/r FL patients with 96% overall response rate and 85% complete response rate.

Adc Therapeutics SA stock is now -56.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADCT Stock saw the intraday high of $1.748 and lowest of $1.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.75, which means current price is +366.80% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 333.24K shares, ADCT reached a trading volume of 7641844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adc Therapeutics SA [ADCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADCT shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Adc Therapeutics SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adc Therapeutics SA is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11.

How has ADCT stock performed recently?

Adc Therapeutics SA [ADCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.01. With this latest performance, ADCT shares gained by 236.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.86 for Adc Therapeutics SA [ADCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7938, while it was recorded at 1.1600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6015 for the last 200 days.

Adc Therapeutics SA [ADCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adc Therapeutics SA [ADCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.62 and a Gross Margin at +96.75. Adc Therapeutics SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.22.

Return on Total Capital for ADCT is now -48.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adc Therapeutics SA [ADCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.29. Additionally, ADCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adc Therapeutics SA [ADCT] managed to generate an average of -$491,483 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Adc Therapeutics SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.51 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for Adc Therapeutics SA [ADCT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adc Therapeutics SA go to 15.80%.

Insider trade positions for Adc Therapeutics SA [ADCT]

