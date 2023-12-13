Zillow Group Inc [Z] Stock trading around $47.26 per share: What’s Next?

Zillow Group Inc [NASDAQ: Z] surged by $1.71 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $47.62 during the day while it closed the day at $47.26. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Take an AI-powered tour of Santa’s $1.18M North Pole cabin on Zillow.

One of Zillow’s most viewed homes now includes an interactive floor plan, a 3D Home tour and a virtual treasure hunt.

There’s an all-new, interactive way to tour Santa’s House on Zillow®. Starting today, families can take a virtual 3D tour of the Clauses’ North Pole cabin and explore every charming corner using a floor plan generated by artificial intelligence (AI). They’ll also find bigger, high-resolution photos of never-before-seen spaces, such as Santa’s mailroom and gift-wrapping suite, organized room by room.

Zillow Group Inc stock has also gained 6.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, Z stock has declined by -5.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.12% and gained 46.72% year-on date.

The market cap for Z stock reached $11.04 billion, with 170.56 million shares outstanding and 153.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, Z reached a trading volume of 6347215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zillow Group Inc [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $47.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for Z in the course of the last twelve months was 43.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.84.

Z stock trade performance evaluation

Zillow Group Inc [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.71. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 28.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.30 for Zillow Group Inc [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.88, while it was recorded at 46.21 for the last single week of trading, and 45.92 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc [Z]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.81 and a Gross Margin at +82.43. Zillow Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Total Capital for Z is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc [Z] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.66. Additionally, Z Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc [Z] managed to generate an average of -$15,374 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Zillow Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.84 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zillow Group Inc [Z] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for Z. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zillow Group Inc go to 6.20%.

Zillow Group Inc [Z]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.