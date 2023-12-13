why Organon & Co. [OGN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.88

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] gained 2.76% on the last trading session, reaching $11.54 price per share at the time. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Organon To Present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a focus on women’s health, announced today that Kevin Ali, Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Walsh, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation at https://www.organon.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/.

Organon & Co. represents 255.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.95 billion with the latest information. OGN stock price has been found in the range of $10.97 to $11.6234.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, OGN reached a trading volume of 7185183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Organon & Co. [OGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $19.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.15.

Trading performance analysis for OGN stock

Organon & Co. [OGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.06. With this latest performance, OGN shares gained by 3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.90 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.55, while it was recorded at 11.22 for the last single week of trading, and 19.51 for the last 200 days.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organon & Co. [OGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.84 and a Gross Margin at +63.07. Organon & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.85.

Return on Total Capital for OGN is now 21.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.49. Additionally, OGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organon & Co. [OGN] managed to generate an average of $91,700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Organon & Co. [OGN]

The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.