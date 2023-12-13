why Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.72

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] closed the trading session at $20.27 on 12/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.175, while the highest price level was $20.40. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Kimco Realty® Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) will announce its fourth quarter 2023 earnings on Thursday, February 8, 2024, before market open. You are invited to listen to our quarterly earnings conference call, which will be webcast on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.88 percent and weekly performance of -0.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, KIM reached to a volume of 7021544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $21.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.12.

KIM stock trade performance evaluation

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 13.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.47 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.19, while it was recorded at 20.23 for the last single week of trading, and 18.87 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.12 and a Gross Margin at +40.04. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.17.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 3.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.90. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $193,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KIM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KIM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.