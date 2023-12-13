why Cigna Group [CI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $348.53

Cigna Group [NYSE: CI] closed the trading session at $301.97 on 12/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $291.43, while the highest price level was $303.69. The company report on December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM that The Cigna Group Announces Significant Increase to Share Repurchase Program of $10 Billion.

Intends to Repurchase at Least $5 Billion of Common Stock by End of First Half of 2024, with Portion Executed Via ASR in First Quarter 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.86 percent and weekly performance of 14.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, CI reached to a volume of 9028062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cigna Group [CI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CI shares is $348.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CI stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cigna Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-12-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cigna Group is set at 9.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for CI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.11.

CI stock trade performance evaluation

Cigna Group [CI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.86. With this latest performance, CI shares gained by 4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.06 for Cigna Group [CI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 291.03, while it was recorded at 266.80 for the last single week of trading, and 277.45 for the last 200 days.

Cigna Group [CI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cigna Group [CI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.47. Cigna Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.70.

Return on Total Capital for CI is now 10.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cigna Group [CI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.57. Additionally, CI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cigna Group [CI] managed to generate an average of $93,520 per employee.Cigna Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cigna Group [CI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cigna Group go to 11.20%.

Cigna Group [CI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.