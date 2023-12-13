why Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.96

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] traded at a high on 12/12/23, posting a 0.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.12. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Ares Capital Corporation Appoints Scott Lem as Chief Financial Officer.

Penni Roll to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer of Ares Capital Corporation.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ: ARCC) announced today that Ares Capital’s Chief Accounting Officer, Vice President and Treasurer, Scott Lem, has been appointed as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective February 15, 2024. Mr. Lem succeeds Penni Roll, who plans to step down as Ares Capital’s Chief Financial Officer, effective the same date. Ms. Roll, who also serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Ares Management Corporation’s (“Ares”) Credit Group, will remain an officer of Ares Capital and at Ares in a senior leadership capacity.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5080917 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ares Capital Corporation stands at 0.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.75%.

The market cap for ARCC stock reached $11.46 billion, with 569.44 million shares outstanding and 565.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, ARCC reached a trading volume of 5080917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $20.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, ARCC shares gained by 2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.45 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.43, while it was recorded at 19.98 for the last single week of trading, and 18.97 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.30 and a Gross Margin at +78.60. Ares Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.50.

Return on Total Capital for ARCC is now 5.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.94. Additionally, ARCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] managed to generate an average of $235,294 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.