Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [NYSE: SHO] closed the trading session at $10.46 on 12/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.38, while the highest price level was $10.53. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS DECLARES FOURTH QUARTER DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock. The fourth quarter dividend includes the Company’s recently increased recurring quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share plus an additional $0.06 per share to distribute more of the Company’s expected taxable income for 2023. The dividend will be paid in cash on January 16, 2024 to holders of record as of December 29, 2023. The fourth quarter dividend, together with the dividends paid in the first three quarters of 2023, represent an annual yield of 3.0% based on the closing stock price as of December 5, 2023. The dividends paid in 2023 include the taxable income generated from the Company’s operations but do not include any gain related to the recently completed sale of Boston Park Plaza. The Company is evaluating opportunities to reinvest the net proceeds from the sale through a tax deferred exchange. If an exchange is not completed, the Company will utilize existing tax attributes to offset any gain resulting from the sale and retain the net proceeds for future investment. In addition to dividends, the Company has also returned over $55 million of capital to common stockholders to date in 2023 through its share repurchase program.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.28 percent and weekly performance of 5.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, SHO reached to a volume of 3921019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $9.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 3.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHO in the course of the last twelve months was 17.41.

SHO stock trade performance evaluation

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, SHO shares gained by 8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.14 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.64, while it was recorded at 10.19 for the last single week of trading, and 9.70 for the last 200 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.31 and a Gross Margin at +21.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.52.

Return on Total Capital for SHO is now 3.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.89. Additionally, SHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO] managed to generate an average of $2,170,950 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc go to 19.90%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc [SHO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SHO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SHO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.