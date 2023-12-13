Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [NYSE: EW] gained 2.66% or 1.87 points to close at $72.18 with a heavy trading volume of 6581004 shares. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Edwards Lifesciences Outlines Growth Strategy at Annual Investor Conference.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) will discuss the company’s sharpened focus and strategy for longer-term growth, provide an update on its technology pipeline and share financial guidance1 today during its annual investor conference.

It opened the trading session at $70.51, the shares rose to $72.45 and dropped to $70.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EW points out that the company has recorded -17.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, EW reached to a volume of 6581004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $77.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corp is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 54.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.45.

Trading performance analysis for EW stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.84. With this latest performance, EW shares gained by 12.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.62 for Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.08, while it was recorded at 69.88 for the last single week of trading, and 79.20 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.63 and a Gross Margin at +78.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.28.

Return on Total Capital for EW is now 26.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.91. Additionally, EW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] managed to generate an average of $87,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 3.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corp go to 7.96%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]

The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.