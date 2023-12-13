W & T Offshore Inc [WTI] Is Currently -4.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

W & T Offshore Inc [NYSE: WTI] loss -4.23% or -0.13 points to close at $2.94 with a heavy trading volume of 4389284 shares. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM that W&T Offshore Announces Implementation of Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Tracy W. Krohn, W&T’s Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We have maintained our commitment to a highly successful strategy sharply focused on free cash flow generation for many years now. As a result of our strong asset base and operational execution, our balance sheet is in excellent condition with significant cash on hand. We felt now was the right time to return a portion of the strong cash flow we generate each quarter directly to our shareholders to enhance the return on their investment. We are very pleased to implement a cash dividend program with an initial cash payment in December.”.

It opened the trading session at $3.02, the shares rose to $3.045 and dropped to $2.855, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WTI points out that the company has recorded -27.59% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 3.61% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, WTI reached to a volume of 4389284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about W & T Offshore Inc [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $9.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W & T Offshore Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W & T Offshore Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 43.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.15.

Trading performance analysis for WTI stock

W & T Offshore Inc [WTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.41. With this latest performance, WTI shares dropped by -21.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.14 for W & T Offshore Inc [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.78, while it was recorded at 3.13 for the last single week of trading, and 4.23 for the last 200 days.

W & T Offshore Inc [WTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W & T Offshore Inc [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.30 and a Gross Margin at +57.31. W & T Offshore Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.10.

Return on Total Capital for WTI is now 75.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 79.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, W & T Offshore Inc [WTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9,242.76. Additionally, WTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,594.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W & T Offshore Inc [WTI] managed to generate an average of $633,285 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.W & T Offshore Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at W & T Offshore Inc [WTI]

The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.