Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] Stock trading around $3.11 per share: What’s Next?

Vertex Energy Inc [NASDAQ: VTNR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.30% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.37%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Vertex Energy Meets Renewable Fuel Standard Revised Annual Compliance Report Filing Deadline of December 1, 2023, for Calendar Year 2022.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that Vertex Refining Alabama LLC, the owner and operator of the Mobile Refinery, located in Mobile, Alabama, has filed its annual compliance report for calendar year (CY) 2022 under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), in accordance with the December 1, 2023 filing deadline and satisfied its renewable volume obligation (RVO) for CY 2022.

The EPA previously extended obligated parties’ RFS compliance and attestation engagement reporting deadlines for CY 2022 from March 31, 2023, to December 1, 2023. Due to the off-cycle nature of this event, the Company is providing this update on its RFS compliance efforts with respect to the Mobile Refinery’s production of conventional gasoline and diesel fuel.

Over the last 12 months, VTNR stock dropped by -48.34%. The one-year Vertex Energy Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.47. The average equity rating for VTNR stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $290.82 million, with 93.51 million shares outstanding and 82.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, VTNR stock reached a trading volume of 7300923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

VTNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.37. With this latest performance, VTNR shares dropped by -22.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.54 for Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.00, while it was recorded at 3.15 for the last single week of trading, and 5.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertex Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.89 and a Gross Margin at +9.47. Vertex Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.61.

Return on Total Capital for VTNR is now 38.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 245.48. Additionally, VTNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] managed to generate an average of -$34,276 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 140.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 5.48.Vertex Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

VTNR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc go to 20.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VTNR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VTNR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.