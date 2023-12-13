Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. slashes price target on Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] – find out why.

Valero Energy Corp. [NYSE: VLO] closed the trading session at $120.90 on 12/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $120.21, while the highest price level was $122.48. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 3:31 PM that Valero Energy Corporation to Announce 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Results on January 25, 2024.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) announced today that it will host a conference call on January 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss 2023 fourth quarter and full year earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on company operations.

Persons interested in listening to the conference call may join the webcast on Valero’s Investor Relations website at investorvalero.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.70 percent and weekly performance of -3.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, VLO reached to a volume of 4026965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $151.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corp. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 3.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

VLO stock trade performance evaluation

Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.78. With this latest performance, VLO shares dropped by -1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.51 for Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.15, while it was recorded at 122.38 for the last single week of trading, and 125.51 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.17. Valero Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.50.

Return on Total Capital for VLO is now 46.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.00. Additionally, VLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] managed to generate an average of $1,178,795 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.94.Valero Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.