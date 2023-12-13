Stellantis N.V [STLA] gain 59.30% so far this year. What now?

Stellantis N.V [NYSE: STLA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.35% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.86%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Empowering Emerging Engineers for the EV World: 12 North American Teams of Universities and Vocational Schools Selected for the Battery Workforce Challenge.

Powering the electric vehicle (EV) sector of the future starts with innovative public-private partnerships between industry, government and academia driving technology advancement through training and skills development. That’s why the Battery Workforce Challenge Program on behalf of the United States Department of Energy (DOE), Stellantis, and the Argonne National Laboratory today announced 12 universities and partnering vocational schools participating in the first-of-its-kind Battery Workforce Challenge collegiate competition.

The competition tasks 12 selected universities, along with their vocational partners, to design, build, test and integrate an advanced EV battery into a future Stellantis vehicle, which will be announced in early 2024. The three-year competition will culminate in 2026, with the winning teams receiving dozens of annual engineering and sponsor-related category awards; $100,000 in industry-provided prize money; and invaluable employment, collaboration, and networking opportunities with industry leaders.

Over the last 12 months, STLA stock rose by 56.65%. The one-year Stellantis N.V stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.85. The average equity rating for STLA stock is currently 1.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $70.12 billion, with 3.14 billion shares outstanding and 2.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, STLA stock reached a trading volume of 5036301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Stellantis N.V [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $25.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for STLA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

STLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Stellantis N.V [STLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 16.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.79 for Stellantis N.V [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.04, while it was recorded at 22.57 for the last single week of trading, and 18.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stellantis N.V Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stellantis N.V [STLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.74 and a Gross Margin at +18.58. Stellantis N.V’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.35.

Return on Total Capital for STLA is now 22.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stellantis N.V [STLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.71. Additionally, STLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stellantis N.V [STLA] managed to generate an average of $61,678 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Stellantis N.V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

STLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V go to -6.44%.

Stellantis N.V [STLA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.