Seaport Research Partners lifts Liberty Media Corp. [LSXMA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Liberty Media Corp. [NASDAQ: LSXMA] closed the trading session at $27.03 on 12/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.68, while the highest price level was $28.03. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 7:01 AM that Liberty Media and SiriusXM Announce Transaction to Simplify Ownership Structure of SiriusXM.

Liberty SiriusXM Tracking Stock Group Will Combine with SiriusXM and Form a New Public Company.

Transaction Builds on SiriusXM’s Durable Foundation and Positions Company to Drive Growth and Create Stockholder Value.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.40 percent and weekly performance of 3.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 919.33K shares, LSXMA reached to a volume of 4858880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Media Corp. [LSXMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSXMA shares is $35.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSXMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Liberty Media Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Media Corp. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSXMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSXMA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.37.

LSXMA stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Media Corp. [LSXMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.29. With this latest performance, LSXMA shares gained by 6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSXMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.87 for Liberty Media Corp. [LSXMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.69, while it was recorded at 26.56 for the last single week of trading.

Liberty Media Corp. [LSXMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Liberty Media Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.37 and a Current Ratio set at 0.37.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Liberty Media Corp. [LSXMA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSXMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Media Corp. go to 44.12%.

Liberty Media Corp. [LSXMA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LSXMA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LSXMA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LSXMA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.