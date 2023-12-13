ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] Stock trading around $0.25 per share: What’s Next?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RSLS] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.25 at the close of the session, up 3.33%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ReShape Lifesciences® Receives FDA PMA Supplement Approval for its Next-Generation Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX.

FLEX Technology Designed to Improve the Patient Experience.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stock is now -96.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RSLS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2605 and lowest of $0.2301 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.40, which means current price is +35.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, RSLS reached a trading volume of 18386060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSLS shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has RSLS stock performed recently?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.29. With this latest performance, RSLS shares gained by 4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.93 for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2535, while it was recorded at 0.2533 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5675 for the last 200 days.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -240.91 and a Gross Margin at +60.52. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -411.16.

Return on Total Capital for RSLS is now -107.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -185.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -185.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.67. Additionally, RSLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] managed to generate an average of -$1,155,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Insider trade positions for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]

