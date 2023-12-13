Raymond James lifts Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Weyerhaeuser Co. [NYSE: WY] slipped around -0.42 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $30.66 at the close of the session, down -1.35%. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Weyerhaeuser to Enhance Southern Timberlands Portfolio.

Purchase and sale agreements with Forest Investment Associates set to increase cash flow and optimize portfolio value.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced it has entered into two distinct agreements with Forest Investment Associates to divest approximately 69,600 acres in Upstate South Carolina for $170 million, and to purchase approximately 60,700 acres of high-quality timberlands in Coastal North Carolina, South Carolina and Mississippi for $163 million.

Weyerhaeuser Co. stock is now 1.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WY Stock saw the intraday high of $31.03 and lowest of $30.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.08, which means current price is +10.89% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 4740064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Co. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 29.49.

How has WY stock performed recently?

Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.01. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.10 for Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.43, while it was recorded at 30.95 for the last single week of trading, and 31.05 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.45 and a Gross Margin at +40.26. Weyerhaeuser Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.46.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 19.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.11. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] managed to generate an average of $202,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.

Earnings analysis for Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Co. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]

The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.