Philip Morris International Inc [PM] moved down -0.12: Why It’s Important

Philip Morris International Inc [NYSE: PM] closed the trading session at $92.88 on 12/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $92.16, while the highest price level was $93.015. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Philip Morris International Included in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

The company’s ISS ESG corporate rating was also upgraded to ‘prime’ status.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index for the first time, and for the fourth consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability™ North America Composite Index.1 The Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index is one of the most reputable benchmarks for measuring the sustainability performance of companies worldwide, as identified by S&P Global through the annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The World Index includes the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.23 percent and weekly performance of 0.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, PM reached to a volume of 3986346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Philip Morris International Inc [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $109.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 18.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

PM stock trade performance evaluation

Philip Morris International Inc [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.31 for Philip Morris International Inc [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.72, while it was recorded at 91.88 for the last single week of trading, and 94.88 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc [PM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.17 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. Philip Morris International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.62.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 43.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 43.62. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 125.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc [PM] managed to generate an average of $113,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Philip Morris International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Philip Morris International Inc [PM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc go to 6.28%.

Philip Morris International Inc [PM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.