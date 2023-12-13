Moderna Inc [MRNA] stock Initiated by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $82

Moderna Inc [NASDAQ: MRNA] plunged by -$3.96 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $81.39 during the day while it closed the day at $78.04. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Moderna Announces Changes to Commercial Organization to Prepare for Multiple Product Launches in 2024 and 2025.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced changes to its operating model to bring focus to its short- and long-term business goals.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The Company is focused on driving continued sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and launching its RSV vaccine in 2024, while also preparing to launch multiple products per year from 2025 forward. The Company has decided to increase executive focus on driving sales of Spikevax and the expected launch of its RSV vaccine next year. To do this, Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, will assume responsibility for sales and marketing in 2024, working directly with the commercial team. To ensure the Company also maintains momentum on its launches beyond 2024, Stephen Hoge, M.D., President of Moderna, will assume responsibility for pipeline commercial strategy and for Medical Affairs. As part of these changes, Arpa Garay, previously Chief Commercial Officer, is expected to leave the Company in the coming months and will remain an advisor during the transition.

Moderna Inc stock has also loss -0.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MRNA stock has declined by -28.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.02% and lost -56.55% year-on date.

The market cap for MRNA stock reached $29.76 billion, with 385.00 million shares outstanding and 331.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, MRNA reached a trading volume of 5206109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Moderna Inc [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $124.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Moderna Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc is set at 3.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.86.

MRNA stock trade performance evaluation

Moderna Inc [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, MRNA shares gained by 11.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.29 for Moderna Inc [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.04, while it was recorded at 80.18 for the last single week of trading, and 115.06 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc [MRNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.49 and a Gross Margin at +69.84. Moderna Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.76.

Return on Total Capital for MRNA is now 52.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 32.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moderna Inc [MRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.28. Additionally, MRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moderna Inc [MRNA] managed to generate an average of $2,144,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Moderna Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.35 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

Moderna Inc [MRNA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MRNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.