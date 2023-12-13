Mizuho lifts Prologis Inc [PLD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Prologis Inc [NYSE: PLD] jumped around 0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $122.07 at the close of the session, up 0.06%. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Prologis to Host Investor Forum in New York City on December 13.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today announced it will hold an Investor Forum on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, from 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. ET in New York.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Members of Prologis’ executive and senior leadership teams will present an update on the drivers of the global logistics real estate market and provide an in-depth view of Prologis’ market position looking ahead.

Prologis Inc stock is now 8.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLD Stock saw the intraday high of $123.05 and lowest of $121.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 136.67, which means current price is +26.31% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 4192601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prologis Inc [PLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $133.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Prologis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 22.87.

How has PLD stock performed recently?

Prologis Inc [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 16.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.47 for Prologis Inc [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.91, while it was recorded at 120.38 for the last single week of trading, and 118.88 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc [PLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.62 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Prologis Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.33.

Return on Total Capital for PLD is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prologis Inc [PLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.51. Additionally, PLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prologis Inc [PLD] managed to generate an average of $1,364,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for Prologis Inc [PLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc go to -6.05%.

Insider trade positions for Prologis Inc [PLD]

The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.