Market cap of Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] reaches 3.85M – now what?

Sidus Space Inc [NASDAQ: SIDU] loss -2.26% on the last trading session, reaching $0.05 price per share at the time. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Sidus Space Integrates Edge AI into LizzieSat™ in Preparation for Initial Launch with SpaceX.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company is excited to provide an update on its Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and hardware for space applications expansion. The integration of AI/ML into Sidus’ existing offerings enhances and strengthens Sidus’ mission to advance satellite technology and expand its solutions for customers.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Sidus’ investment in AI/ML includes a host of innovative AI software solutions that transform geospatial data into actionable answers. Sidus has successfully integrated AI hardware and software into its LizzieSat™ satellite design. This new AI software gives Sidus the ability to offer on-orbit tailored solutions to a broader range of customers by providing the resources and expertise to process geospatial data more effectively.

Sidus Space Inc represents 80.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.85 million with the latest information. SIDU stock price has been found in the range of $0.0421 to $0.0487.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, SIDU reached a trading volume of 4411025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIDU shares is $0.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sidus Space Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for SIDU stock

Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.50. With this latest performance, SIDU shares dropped by -47.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.81 for Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0873, while it was recorded at 0.0505 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2381 for the last 200 days.

Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.14 and a Gross Margin at -58.32. Sidus Space Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.05.

Return on Total Capital for SIDU is now -116.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -147.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.19. Additionally, SIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] managed to generate an average of -$200,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Sidus Space Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]

The top three institutional holders of SIDU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SIDU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SIDU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.