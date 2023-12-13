Market cap of Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA] reaches 10.22B – now what?

Plains All American Pipeline LP [NASDAQ: PAA] price plunged by -1.69 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Plains All American Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Results & Raises 2023 Guidance.

Announces Capital Allocation Updates & Permian Bolt-On Acquisitions.

A sum of 4667529 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.57M shares. Plains All American Pipeline LP shares reached a high of $14.76 and dropped to a low of $14.47 until finishing in the latest session at $14.58.

The one-year PAA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.49. The average equity rating for PAA stock is currently 2.22, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $17.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline LP is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

PAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, PAA shares dropped by -4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.90 for Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.33, while it was recorded at 14.89 for the last single week of trading, and 14.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plains All American Pipeline LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.21 and a Gross Margin at +2.78. Plains All American Pipeline LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.81.

Return on Total Capital for PAA is now 5.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.25. Additionally, PAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA] managed to generate an average of $251,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.02.Plains All American Pipeline LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

PAA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline LP go to -1.40%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PAA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PAA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.