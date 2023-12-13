Market cap of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI] reaches 2.74M – now what?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: PTPI] closed the trading session at $1.25 on 12/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.16, while the highest price level was $1.7787. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Petros Pharmaceuticals Successfully Completes Important Study in Effort to Make STENDRA(R) (avanafil) the First Erectile Dysfunction Medication to Achieve OTC Status.

Human Factor Study represents important component of FDA requirements for technology to pave way for STENDRA OTC approval.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTPI), a company focused on expanding consumer access to medication through over-the- counter (OTC) drug development programs, announces the completion of a Human Factors Study, whose objective was to assess the technology component developed to facilitate patient’s access to its erectile dysfunction drug, STENDRA® (avanafil), associated with the Company’s intended FDA application for prescription to OTC switch.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.57 percent and weekly performance of -8.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 79.28K shares, PTPI reached to a volume of 4623032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTPI shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTPI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.17.

PTPI stock trade performance evaluation

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.46. With this latest performance, PTPI shares dropped by -4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.70 for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4238, while it was recorded at 1.2870 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3900 for the last 200 days.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -264.45 and a Gross Margin at -31.65. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -334.40.

Return on Total Capital for PTPI is now -50.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.17. Additionally, PTPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI] managed to generate an average of -$834,899 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.71 and a Current Ratio set at 3.02.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PTPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PTPI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PTPI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.