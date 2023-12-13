Market cap of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] reaches 20.79B – now what?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] price plunged by -1.17 percent to reach at -$0.36. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 11:18 AM that Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Cash Dividends.

Today, Fifth Third Bancorp announced the declaration of cash dividends on its common shares, Series H preferred shares, Series I preferred shares, Series J preferred shares, Series K preferred shares, Series L preferred shares, and Class B Series A preferred shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.35 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on January 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023.

A sum of 5626999 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.25M shares. Fifth Third Bancorp shares reached a high of $31.005 and dropped to a low of $30.50 until finishing in the latest session at $30.53.

The one-year FITB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.93. The average equity rating for FITB stock is currently 1.77, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $31.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.42.

FITB Stock Performance Analysis:

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, FITB shares gained by 21.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.46 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.16, while it was recorded at 30.75 for the last single week of trading, and 26.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fifth Third Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.21. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.40.

Return on Total Capital for FITB is now 8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.86. Additionally, FITB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] managed to generate an average of $126,508 per employee.Fifth Third Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

FITB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to 4.84%.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] Institutonal Ownership Details

