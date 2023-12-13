Market cap of Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] reaches 4.78B – now what?

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] closed the trading session at $37.31 on 12/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.73, while the highest price level was $37.715. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Alaska Airlines teams up with Best Day Brewing to add craft non-alcoholic beer to its premium beverage line-up.

At just 55 calories per can, Best Day Brewing Kölsch offers guests in all cabins a healthier alternative to traditional beer without sacrificing the classic taste.

Alaska Airlines is now offering happy hour without the hangover on every flight with its new and refreshing beverage offering. Just in time for Dry January, the premier West Coast carrier is serving Best Day Brewing Kölsch — the first non-alcoholic beverage to join Alaska’s premium beverage line-up.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.11 percent and weekly performance of 4.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, ALK reached to a volume of 4289216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.14.

ALK stock trade performance evaluation

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.89. With this latest performance, ALK shares gained by 8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.42 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.66, while it was recorded at 36.06 for the last single week of trading, and 42.39 for the last 200 days.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.77 and a Gross Margin at +16.27. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.60.

Return on Total Capital for ALK is now 7.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.06. Additionally, ALK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] managed to generate an average of $2,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.72.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alaska Air Group Inc. go to 16.83%.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: Institutional Ownership

