Market cap of Aditxt Inc [ADTX] reaches 1.16M – now what?

Aditxt Inc [NASDAQ: ADTX] traded at a high on 12/12/23, posting a 60.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.09. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Aditxt, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Evofem Biosciences, Inc., Creator of Phexxi®, the First and Only FDA-Approved Hormone-Free Contraceptive Gel, to Address Diverse Reproductive Health Needs of Women Globally.

Evofem posted $13.4 million in net sales of Phexxi for the first nine months of 2023;.

Aditxt looks to accelerate Evofem into the global non-hormonal birth control market valued at $27.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to $52.2 billion by 2031.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 35363109 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aditxt Inc stands at 25.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.58%.

The market cap for ADTX stock reached $1.16 million, with 0.19 million shares outstanding and 0.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 251.97K shares, ADTX reached a trading volume of 35363109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aditxt Inc [ADTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADTX shares is $3.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aditxt Inc is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54.

How has ADTX stock performed recently?

Aditxt Inc [ADTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.50. With this latest performance, ADTX shares gained by 46.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.65 for Aditxt Inc [ADTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.56, while it was recorded at 4.08 for the last single week of trading, and 20.14 for the last 200 days.

Aditxt Inc [ADTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aditxt Inc [ADTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2670.64 and a Gross Margin at -39.52. Aditxt Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2961.28.

Return on Total Capital for ADTX is now -212.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -274.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -359.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -201.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aditxt Inc [ADTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.96. Additionally, ADTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aditxt Inc [ADTX] managed to generate an average of -$453,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Aditxt Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.23 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Aditxt Inc [ADTX]

